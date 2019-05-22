Geoff Rasmussen of FamilyTreeWebinars.com Announces a Rare 50% off Special on Webinar Memberships

I suspect that Geoff Rasmussen is the most prolific genealogy webinar host of all time. I know I have benefited immensely from listening to a number of his webinars. Now he is offering a one-year webinar membership. It usually costs $49.95 but, for one week, it’s 50% off at only $24.98. That price includes access to the entire webinar library.

With your webinar membership, you’ll get unlimited access to more than 900 classes and all the syllabus materials on:

DNA and genealogy

Technology (learn Word, Excel, Google, OneNote, Evernote…)

Writing and Publishing

Military records, census records, homestead records, marriage records…

Places – France, Germany, Scotland, Scandinavia, Canada…

PLUS you’ll have anytime access to the videos and handouts at all future webinars for the duration of your membership.

You do have to join by going to a specific link and entering a coupon code. All the details may be found at: https://news.legacyfamilytree.com/legacy_news/2019/05/webinar-membership-for-50-off.html.