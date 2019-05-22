MyHeritage Offers Free Access to Military Records for Memorial Day

This week marks Memorial Day in the U.S., a day to honor fallen soldiers who served in the U.S. Armed Forces.
Memorial Day has many traditions, including spending time with family and sharing memories of relatives who served in the military. Do you have relatives who served their country? Have you discovered new information about their military history?
To help you learn more about your heroic ancestors and the sacrifices they made in service of their country, MyHeritage is offering free access to all of the company’s military records in SuperSearch™, over 47 million records. The collections can be searched for FREE from May 22 (that’s NOW) until May 28, 2019. You can read more in the MyHeritage Blog.
Search the military records for free at www.myheritage.com/military-records for fascinating new information about your ancestors and relatives who served in the military. Let us know what you discover.
