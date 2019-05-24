Association of Professional Genealogists Now Accepting Applications for Young Professional Scholarship, 1st of July Deadline

The following announcement was written by the Association of Professional Genealogists:

APG to Honor Student or Young Professional with Strong Interest in Developing a Career in Genealogy

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo., 24 May 2019 – The Association of Professional Genealogists (APG) is now accepting applications for the APG Young Professional Scholarship. The scholarship goes to a young professional or a student who aspires to a professional career in genealogy. The scholarship awards a registration for the APG Professional Management Conference (PMC) and a stipend of up to $1,000 to defray costs of travel and lodging at the conference. The winner will be announced in July 2019 for attendance at the APG PMC 2019, which will take place in Salt Lake City, Utah, on 19–21 September 2019.

“Young professionals help bring energy and new ideas to the genealogy field,” said Billie Stone Fogarty, APG President. “As this is APG’s 40th anniversary, it is appropriate that we offer an up-and-coming genealogist this opportunity to learn more about the field at the premier conference for genealogy professionals. The winner will have the chance to delve into advanced genealogical business topics, as well as network with a wide variety of professionals.”

APG Young Professional Scholarship Eligibility and Application Details

Eligible applicants are any current or aspiring genealogy professional between the ages of 18 and 29 as of 1 January of 2019. You may apply for yourself, or on behalf of a worthy candidate.

Applications should contain the following: name; address; primary contact phone number; email address; school name and/or school address (if applicable); list of extracurricular activities (including student organizations and volunteer activities); a general letter of recommendation; a letter of recommendation from an individual who has witnessed the applicants interest in genealogy; and short answers (500 to 750 words) to two questions. The questions are

1) Discuss a specific record collection, media, digital source or other resource that has significantly changed your perspective about family history or research strategy along with the pros and cons of that record source, and how you used it to resolve a genealogical problem.

2) What do you envision a genealogical career will encompass in the next five years and how do you see yourself involved then?

The application is available online at https://www.apgen.org/membership/YPS_Application_Form.pdf or by contacting the APG office. Applications should be submitted to the APG office by 1 July 2019 in PDF format to Kathleen W. Hinckley, CG, APG Executive Director, admin@apgen.org.

About the Association of Professional Genealogists

The Association of Professional Genealogists, established in 1979, represents more than 2,700 genealogists, librarians, writers, editors, historians, instructors, booksellers, publishers, and others involved in genealogy-related businesses. APG encourages genealogical excellence, ethical practice, mentoring and education. The organization also supports the preservation and accessibility of records useful to the fields of genealogy and history. Its members represent all fifty states, Canada, and thirty other countries. APG is active on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.