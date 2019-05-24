New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

There a more than 58 million new records and newspaper articles available to search this Findmypast Friday, including:

Britain, Physicians and Surgeons, 1830-1923

Search for your English ancestry in thousands of pages from the Calendar of The Royal College of Surgeons in England and Members of The Royal College of Physicians. Containing over 31,000 names, these publications will provide you with your ancestor’s residence and years of appointment.

The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) is a professional body founded in 1518, which promotes the best health and healthcare for all and has played a pivotal role in raising standards. It is the oldest medical college in England. For the first four centuries, women were excluded from the RCP. A bylaw was passed in 1909 allowing women to take examinations. Within the records, you can find the name Helen MacKay, the first female fellow.

Prisoners of War 1715-1945

Over 876,000 additional records created by the International Committee of the Red Cross during the First World War have been added to our collection of Prisoner of War records. Between 1914 and 1918, all belligerent countries involved provided lists of prisoners to the ICRC, which created an index card for each prisoner and detainee.

The records in this collection are diverse and varied and comprise original source material provided by The National Archives, as well as transcript only records from other sources. These records not only include military personnel but also civilians, diplomats, missionaries and merchant seamen.

British Armed Forces, First World War Soldiers’ Medical Records

Over 85,000 additional records have also been added to our collection of First World War Soldiers’ Medical Records. Including both transcripts and images of original documents, these records will enable you to discover when and where your ancestor was wounded, the nature of their disease or wound, the medical facility they were sent to and the dates of their treatment as well as details pertaining to their military career.

This collection comprises The National Archives’ series, MH106, War Office: First World War Representative Medical Records of Servicemen. The records include admissions and discharge records from hospitals, field ambulances, and casualty clearing stations. You will also find records from Queen Alexandra’s Military Hospital before the First World War, dating from 1910.

British Armed Forces and Overseas Browse

Browse through more than 85,000 additional records from The National Archives related to births, marriages, and deaths of British civilians and members of the armed forces. The records include individuals who were working or travelling abroad or who were serving their countries overseas. The details found in each record will depend on the original source.

Canada, Ontario, Oddfellows Life Insurance Applications images

Images have now been added to the index of Ontario, Oddfellows Life Insurance Applications we published last week. These two page documents will reveal a range of additional information including marital status, membership details, medial history, the ages, state of health (if living) or cause of death of parents and siblings, the names of next of kin and physical descriptions.

International Records Update – Germany

Over 57 million German births, baptisms, marriages and burials are now available to search and explore on Findmypast. Consisting of three new indexes covering the years 1558 to 1958, these new additions will generate hints against your Findmypast family tree.

British & Irish Newspaper Update

This week we have added 57,277 new pages to our collection of historical British & Irish newspapers. We are excited to welcome specialist sporting title – the Football Post (Nottingham) – to our collection, with 1069 issues added so far. We have also updated five of our existing titles, including three of our London titles – the Harrow Leader, the Ealing Leader and the Hayes & Harlington Gazette – as well as the Reading Evening Post and the Buckinghamshire Examiner.