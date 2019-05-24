Registrations for the Nijmegen Four Days Marches (1921-1939) are Now Online

Nijmegen is a city in the Dutch province of Gelderland. The city lies a few kilometers from the border with Germany. Nijmegen has long been known for its annual Four Days Marches (Dutch: Nijmeegse Vierdaagse), beginning on the third Tuesday of each July.

Did your family members walk in the Nijmegen Four Days Marches between 1921 and 1939? You can look it up in the registration day Four Days Marches Royal Dutch Association for Physical Education (KNBLO)!

The index on this scanned registration register that is located at the Nijmegen Regional Archive can now be searched via Open Archives. Scans of this register also provide information about the profession, age, address, place of residence and their awards.

You can read more in the Open Archives web site at: https://www.openarch.nl/hmodh/?date=20190523.

My thanks to newsletter reader Klaas Wijchma for telling me about this online archive.