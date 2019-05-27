Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

A notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago. Here are the articles in this week’s Plus Edition newsletter:

(+) Publishing Your Genealogy Book on Demand

Using a Chromebox as My Primary Day-to-day Computer

GEDmatch Implements Required Opt-In for Law Enforcement Matching



The Reasons Why GEDmatch Recently Changed Its Terms of Service

MyHeritage Offers Free Access to Military Records for Memorial Day

Geoff Rasmussen of FamilyTreeWebinars.com Announces a Rare 50% off Special on Webinar Memberships

23andMe is Updating Ancestry Results Without Telling Users

Book Review: The People of…series of books by David Dobson

Book Review: Women Patriots in the American Revolution

German Holocaust Archive puts Millions of Documents Online

New Transcription Workflow: African American Civil War Soldiers

Registrations for the Nijmegen Four Days Marches (1921-1939) are Now Online

Luther Byrd Genealogical Collections from Surry Community College are Now Online at DigitalNC

New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

FamilySearch Celebrates 20 Years Online

Association of Professional Genealogists Now Accepting Applications for Young Professional Scholarship, 1st of July Deadline

Airbnb Partners With 23andMe to Make It Easier for People to Get In Touch With Their Roots

Struggling Care Worker Becomes Lord of $60 Million English Estate After DNA Test Proves He’s an Heir

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

NOTE: If you are a Plus Edition subscriber and yet you did not receive the email notice in your in-box, take a look in your spam folder. It probably is there. Most email programs have (optional) filters that you can specify to make sure future Plus Edition notices get sent correctly to your in-box. For instance, GMail users can find instructions at https://blog.eogn.com/2014/09/07/how-to-make-gmail-always-place-this-newsletter-in-the-in-box-not-in-the-spam-folder/. Most other email programs have similar capabilities.

To all non-subscribers:

If you would like to read this week’s Plus Edition newsletter, you can sign up for a subscription by looking at the menus to the right and clicking on “Subscribe to or Renew the Plus Edition Newsletter.” Once you subscribe, you will be given immediate access to the Plus Edition web site and will be able to read the latest Plus Edition newsletter, along with the two previous weekly Plus Edition editions.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Dick Eastman at https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman.