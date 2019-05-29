Many Items in Rhode Island’s Archives are at Risk of Damage

May 29, 2019

“Many items in the Rhode Island archives, including the state’s copy of the Bill of Rights, are at risk of damage because they’re kept in a building that’s not meant for preserving rare, historic documents, according to an assessment released Tuesday.

“There isn’t enough space to store or exhibit them properly, and water, light, dust and atmospheric pollution pose a risk to many of the items, according to the report by the Northeast Document Conservation Center. The collection has been housed since 1990 in a rented office building in a flood zone in downtown Providence.”

You can read the details in an Associated Press article by Jennifer Mcdermott at http://bit.ly/2HKIc9j.

