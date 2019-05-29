National Library of Ireland Genealogy Service 2019

The following announcement was written by Ancestor Network Ltd:

Dublin, Wednesday, 29 May 2019

Ancestor Network Ltd has been awarded the contract to support and assist the genealogy advisory service at the National Library of Ireland in 2019, following a public tender competition.

This is the 8th consecutive year that the National Library of Ireland has selected Ancestor Network to provide this unique genealogy advisory service. It is also the tenth anniversary of the founding of Ancestor Network Ltd in May 2009.

Starting from today, our professional genealogists will assist visitors from Monday to Wednesday, 9:30am to 5:00pm and Thursday to Friday, 9:30am to 4:45pm. Our professional genealogists will advise and assist visitors about family history sources available at the National Library, other repositories, and online internet sources.

Aiden Feerick, Ancestor Network’s Project Manager stated: “Our team of genealogists work with experienced National Library staff members to provide an open and friendly walk-in service. We strive to assist every visitor in finding some information about their individual families.”

John Hamrock of Ancestor Network stated: “We are very pleased to have been selected by the National Library for 2019, particularly on the tenth anniversary of the founding of Ancestor Network. This appointment, along with our recent initiatives such as establishing a branch office in Northern Ireland, our recent book launches of counties Tipperary and Leitrim research guides, and our strategic alliance with a US based genealogical research platform will serve to continue our steady growth in the years ahead.”

Ciara Kerrigan, Assistant Keeper, National Library of Ireland added, “We are delighted to be working with the excellent team of genealogy experts at Ancestor Network for the eighth year running. People interested in undertaking family history research make up a big part of our overseas and local visitors, and developing the NLI further as a venue for research, culture, learning and tourism is an important objective of our redevelopment programme – “Reimagining the National Library’ – which is well underway.”