New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of May 28, 2018

· May 29, 2019 · Online Sites · No Comments

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch added almost 2 million indexed Canadian Headstones records, Great Britain War Registers (1772 – 1935), and over 1.6 million indexed records from the Ohio Tax Records (1800-1850). Other countries include Argentina, Brazil, Cape Verde, England, Italy, Nicaragua, Peru, United Kingdom, and the United States.  Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country

 Collection

Indexed Records

Digital Images

 Comments

Argentina

 Argentina, Corrientes, Civil Registration, 1880-1930

37,753

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

Brazil

 Brazil, São Paulo, Civil Registration, 1925-1995

207,754

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

Canada

 Canadian Headstones

1,882,916

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

Cape Verde

 Cape Verde, Catholic Church Records, 1787-1957

9,631

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

England

 England, Hampshire Parish Registers, 1538-1980

40

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

Italy

 Italy, Trento, Diocesi di Trento, Catholic Church Records, 1548-1937

33,197

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

Nicaragua

 Nicaragua Civil Registration, 1809-2013

59,266

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

Peru

 Peru, Amazonas, Civil Registration, 1935-1999

5,618

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United Kingdom

 Great Britain, War Office Registers, 1772-1935

309,802

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Kansas, Gove County Enumeration Books and List of Residents, 1909-1950

1,703

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Montana, Sanders County Records, 1866-2010

10

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Ohio Tax Records, 1800-1850

1,670,429

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Texas, Cooke County, Deeds, 1895-1924

1,738

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Texas, Swisher County Records, 1879-2012

70

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection
About FamilySearch

