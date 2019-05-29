New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of May 28, 2018

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
FamilySearch added almost 2 million indexed Canadian Headstones records, Great Britain War Registers (1772 – 1935), and over 1.6 million indexed records from the Ohio Tax Records (1800-1850). Other countries include Argentina, Brazil, Cape Verde, England, Italy, Nicaragua, Peru, United Kingdom, and the United States. Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|
Country
|Collection
|
Indexed Records
|
Digital Images
|Comments
|
Argentina
|Argentina, Corrientes, Civil Registration, 1880-1930
|
37,753
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Brazil
|Brazil, São Paulo, Civil Registration, 1925-1995
|
207,754
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Canada
|Canadian Headstones
|
1,882,916
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Cape Verde
|Cape Verde, Catholic Church Records, 1787-1957
|
9,631
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
England
|England, Hampshire Parish Registers, 1538-1980
|
40
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Italy
|Italy, Trento, Diocesi di Trento, Catholic Church Records, 1548-1937
|
33,197
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Nicaragua
|Nicaragua Civil Registration, 1809-2013
|
59,266
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Peru
|Peru, Amazonas, Civil Registration, 1935-1999
|
5,618
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United Kingdom
|Great Britain, War Office Registers, 1772-1935
|
309,802
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Kansas, Gove County Enumeration Books and List of Residents, 1909-1950
|
1,703
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Montana, Sanders County Records, 1866-2010
|
10
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Ohio Tax Records, 1800-1850
|
1,670,429
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Texas, Cooke County, Deeds, 1895-1924
|
1,738
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Texas, Swisher County Records, 1879-2012
|
70
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
