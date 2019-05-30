Tornado Outbreaks Reminder to Make Smartphones Disaster-Ready

The recent news services have described all the tornado disasters of recent weeks. Last year it was the huge fires in California and elsewhere. Let me ask you a question: What would happen if a tornado, fire, or other disaster destroys your home and all of your genealogy records that are kept inside that home?

Obviously, any disaster in the home will create havoc in your life. Your genealogy records probably won’t be the first thing you think of. However, once you deal with the higher-priority issues, such as food, water, and shelter, you will eventually realize the loss of possibly years of your hard work and genealogy research. Luckily, it is easy to avoid the loss of genealogy records, family photographs, insurance documents, and much, much more if you make preparations in advance of a disaster.

An article by Madeline Purdue in the USA Today web site offers some practical advice, such as:

“During natural disasters like these, amid the immediate danger to those in the path, important documents can be damaged or lost and loved ones of those affected are left wondering if they’re safe. In today’s technological age, there are ways to keep these documents safe while also alerting others of your location.”

Later in the article, she writes:

“Dr. Chris Renschler, professor of geology at the University at Buffalo in New York, suggests keeping physical copies of these documents places outside of the area affected by the natural disaster and the original documents in a go-bag, preferably in waterproof protection. However, if storage elsewhere is not possible, there are ways to keep these documents safe using technology.”

And then:

“Cloud servers allow users to access documents they upload from any location as long as they have a password. Physical documents and those stored on computer hard drives can easily be damaged in a natural disaster, and storing copies of them on the cloud keeps them safe from wind, water, fire and more.”

You can read a lot more in the article at: https://tinyurl.com/eogn20190530.