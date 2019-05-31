Free World War I Genealogy PDF Guide Offered

The WWI Genealogy Research Guide helps trace American military and noncombatant ancestors. It is provided courtesy of the Doughboy Foundation and the U.S. World War One Centennial Commission. It is authored by Debra M. Dudek, with a foreword by Col. Gerald York, grandson of Medal of Honor recipient Alvin York. As well as over 100 pages of information and guidance, it features over 250 links to resources on the Web.

The guide is available in PDF form free of charge to the first 5,000 people who download it at https://www.worldwar1centennial.org/commemorate/family-ties/wwi-genealogy-research-guide.html. After the download limit has been reached, it can be purchased in book form online or wherever books are sold. Contact David W. Hamon, VSO/military director for the commission, at david.hamon@worldwar1centennial.org for more information.