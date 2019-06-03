National Geographic Society’s Genographic DNA Project to Shut Down

The National Geographic Society’s Genographic Project is shutting down. The project’s web site at https://genographic.nationalgeographic.com/ states:

Genographic Project Update

The Genographic Project was launched in 2005 as a research project in collaboration with scientists and universities around the world with a goal of revealing patterns of human migration. Since then, nearly 1 million people have participated in The Genographic Project through National Geographic’s “Geno” DNA Ancestry kits. The public participation phase of this research project is ending and, as a result, effective May 31, 2019, Geno 2.0 DNA Ancestry kits are no longer available for purchase. If you have already purchased a kit, you may still send it in for processing in accordance with the Terms and Conditions of sale.

National Geographic currently plans to maintain this site, through which customers may access their results, until the end of 2020. Please see our FAQ page for more information.

You can read more at https://genographic.nationalgeographic.com/ and details about the End of Kit Sales and Previously Purchased Kits at https://genographic.nationalgeographic.com/faq/sales-shutdown-previous-kits/.