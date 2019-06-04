Forces War Records Releases a New Website Feature

The following announcement was written by Forces War Records:

Summary/ Short Overview:

Full content:

Forces War Records is a niche site that focuses purely on military genealogy aiming to provide you with the specific information that you are seeking. As a company, we are constantly evolving and adding lots of new records and features to our site.

Brand New Website Feature

At Forces War Records we are excited to announce that we’ve launched a powerful new update to our records page, which could mean brand new insight for you and an industry first in genealogy website research.

Our update is designed to help you navigate through more than 20 million records with a series of filters to help you quickly locate the military records you’re looking for with ease.

When you now view a record, if details can be cross-matched with other records within our unique database that we believe to be the same person, additional records with the highest probably matches will appear at the top of the page. These can then be ‘clicked’ on to view each individual record and you can then scroll through each of them using the arrows on the page, or close to revert back to the original record. This puts more records in one place, improves the chances of finding more information and saves you time in your research.

(The matching records are located and generated by using a surname, alongside service number if post-1921, or regiment and regimental number if prior to 1921.)

• Forces War Records example.

This new update to the site will give users the opportunity to find military records with ease and make your experience of the Forces War Records site that much better for you.

Visitors are able to explore the new feature by visiting www.forces-war-records.co.uk

Come take a look for yourself.

We hope you like the update, and if you have any feedback, please let us know via our Customer Services, Facebook or Twitter.

Looking at your ancestors in the framework of such rich British military history makes genealogy much more than just dates and places – it’s about people, heroes, bravery, lives saved and lives lost. It’s about your history — it’s about you!

Search Techniques and Tips

Researching military records can be a daunting task so we’ve designed our helpful hints with the aim to assist you in your quest.

When searching it is very useful if you already have the following:

Full name of the individual. If you have as full a name as possible as this will make tracking your individual easier. E.g. John Smith. There are hundreds of ‘J Smiths’ in the casualty roll of each year WWI alone. I f you have a middle name it will make things a bit easier. E.g. John A Smith, although bear in mind that some records will only hold the first initial which makes things a little harder on a first search. The Service in which they served – Army, Royal Navy or Air Force. Rank and Regiment or Naval Ship or Squadron – having the service number can be particularly helpful as this is ‘a unique identifier’. Find out when the person served; Pre First World War, First World War, and after 1920 – some records will be much more complete depending on the era and even if the record is still regarded as ‘restricted’. The more details you already have the better. Even the Enlistment date and Demobilisation dates are useful as well. Not e that we also have a list of ‘Advanced Search Filters’ on the left-hand side of the screen. As you enter search terms th e results list will shrink as it shows you what is available based upon your current search.



We also offer the services of an experienced researcher who could do a lot of the hard work for you — if you’ve hit a brick wall with your research, or haven’t got the patience — this could be an option to consider. For other people, the challenge and the journey are exactly what makes genealogy fun because you never really know where your family research is going to take you. Add the events of war and history to the mix and you can often weave out quite a compelling background.