New Irish Historical Birth, Marriage and Death Registers Available Online for Public to Access

Employment Affairs and Social Protection Minister, Regina Doherty, TD, and Josepha Madigan, TD, Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht have announced that a further tranche of Ireland’s historical Registers of Births, Marriages and Deaths are now available online and free for the public to access.

These records hold the births for 1917 and 1918, marriages from 1864 to 1869, 1942 and 1943 and deaths for 1967 and 1968. The records are available at http://www.irishgenealogy.ie/.

Details may be found in an article by Aoife Barry in theJournal.ie web site at: https://www.thejournal.ie/new-genealogy-irish-record-available-online-4666202-Jun2019/.