New Records on FamilySearch from May 2019

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
FamilySearch expanded its free online archives in May of 2019 with almost 14 million new indexed family history records from all over the world. Over 387,000 new digital images were added as well. New historical records were added from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Cape Verde, England, France, Italy, Nicaragua, Peru, Poland, Scotland, South Africa, Spain, the Ukraine, and the United States, which includes Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah,and Washington. United States records also include Confederate Officers Card Indexes, Native American Eastern Cherokee Indian Reservation Rolls, and Obituaries from the American Historical Society of Germans from Russia. FamilySearch also added digital images from Alaska, BillionGraves,and Spain.
Find your ancestors using these free archives online, including birth, marriage, death, and church records. Millions of new genealogy records are added each month to make your search easier.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|Argentina
|Argentina, Corrientes, Civil Registration, 1880-1930
|37,753
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Argentina
|Argentina, Corrientes, Catholic Church Records, 1734-1977
|72
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Australia
|Australia, South Australia, School Admission Registers, 1873-1985
|1,717
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Australia
|Australia, South Australia, Will and Probate Records
|3,229
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, São Paulo, Civil Registration, 1925-1995
|207,754
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, São Paulo, Civil Registration, 1925-1995
|1,848,685
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Canada
|Canadian Headstones
|1,882,916
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Canada, Nova Scotia, Records of Aliens pre-examined at Halifax, 1923-1933
|16,175
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Cape Verde
|Cape Verde, Catholic Church Records, 1787-1957
|9,631
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Hampshire Parish Registers, 1538-1980
|40
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Northamptonshire, Non-conformist Records, 1840-1894
|3,020
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|France
|France, Vienne, Census, 1836
|3,362
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Italy
|Italy, Trento, Diocesi di Trento, Catholic Church Records, 1548-1937
|33,197
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Nicaragua
|Nicaragua Civil Registration, 1809-2013
|59,266
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Other
|BillionGraves Index
|338,467
|338,467
|Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Amazonas, Civil Registration, 1935-1999
|5,618
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Lima, Civil Registration, 1874-1996
|123,377
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Poland
|Poland, Radom Roman Catholic Church Books, 1587-1966
|13,835
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Scotland
|Scotland Census, 1901
|4,437,987
|0
|New indexed records collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Pietermaritzburg Estate Files 1846-1950
|1,547
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Spain
|Spain, Soldier Personal Service Files, 1835-1940
|0
|48,650
|Added images to an existing collection
|Ukraine
|Ukraine, Kyiv Orthodox Consistory Church Book Duplicates, 1734-1930
|438,196
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United Kingdom
|Great Britain, War Office Registers, 1772-1935
|309,802
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Alabama, Southern Claims Commission Approved Claims, 1871-1880
|5,248
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Alabama, World War I Service Cards, 1917-1919
|1,058
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Alaska, Pioneer Home discharge index, 1913-1958
|3,973
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Alaska, Vital Records, 1816-1959
|0
|92
|Added images to an existing collection
|United States
|Arizona, Mesa LDS Family History Center, Obituary Index, 1959-2014
|852,446
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|California, Pioneer Migration Index, Compiled 1906-1935
|241
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Delaware, World War I Servicemen Records, 1917-1919
|5
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Illinois, Cook County Marriages, 1871-1920
|10
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Kansas, Gove County Enumeration Books and List of Residents, 1909-1950
|1,703
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Mississippi, World War I Service Cards, 1917-1919
|528
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Missouri, Confederate Pension Applications and Soldiers Home Applications, 1911-1938
|368
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Montana, Rosebud County Records, 1878-2011
|108
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Montana, Sanders County Records, 1866-2010
|10
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New Jersey, Jersey City, Holy Name Cemetery, Card Index of Interment, 1849-1984
|42,736
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|New York State Census, 1905
|30,556
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Ohio Tax Records, 1800-1850
|1,670,429
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Ohio, Columbus, Union Cemetery, Burial Records, ca. 1878-1980
|54,081
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Ohio, County Naturalization Records, 1800-1977
|145
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Ohio, World War I Statement of Service Cards, 1914-1919
|1,420
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Ohio, World War I, Enrollment Cards, 1914-1918
|230,784
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Oklahoma, School Records, 1895-1936
|165,566
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Oregon, Yamhill County Records, 1857-1963
|82
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Board of Health Birth Return Records, 1908-1911
|9,198
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Texas, Cooke County, Deeds, 1895-1924
|1,738
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, El Paso Alien Arrivals, 1909-1924
|6,722
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, Gonzales County, Birth Records, 1878-1945
|74,466
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Texas, Gonzales County, School Records, 1910-1970
|447,043
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Texas, Swisher County Records, 1879-2012
|70
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States Confederate Officers Card Index, 1861-1865
|104,563
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, Florida, Index to Alien Arrivals by Airplane at Miami, 1930-1942
|183
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, Native American, Eastern Cherokee Indian Reservation Rolls, 1848-1970
|9
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, Obituaries, American Historical Society of Germans from Russia, 1899-2012
|374,380
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Utah, Salt Lake County, Enrolled Militia, 1895
|8,901
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Utah, World War I Army Servicemen Records Abstracts, 1914-1918
|18,884
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Utah, World War II Index to Army Veterans of Utah, 1939-1945
|42,317
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Washington, Pierce County Marriage Returns, 1891-1938
|378
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Washington, World War I Veteran’s Compensation Fund Application Records, 1921-1925
|258
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
Recent Comments