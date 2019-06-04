New Records on FamilySearch from May 2019

June 4, 2019

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch expanded its free online archives in May of 2019 with almost 14 million new indexed family history records from all over the world. Over 387,000 new digital images were added as well. New historical records were added from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Cape Verde, England, France, Italy, Nicaragua, Peru, Poland, Scotland, South Africa, Spain, the Ukraine,  and the United States, which includes Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah,and Washington. United States records also include Confederate Officers Card Indexes, Native American Eastern Cherokee Indian Reservation Rolls, and Obituaries from the American Historical Society of Germans from Russia. FamilySearch also added digital images from Alaska, BillionGraves,and Spain.

Find your ancestors using these free archives online, including birth, marriage, death, and church records. Millions of new genealogy records are added each month to make your search easier.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
Argentina Argentina, Corrientes, Civil Registration, 1880-1930 37,753 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Argentina Argentina, Corrientes, Catholic Church Records, 1734-1977 72 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Australia Australia, South Australia, School Admission Registers, 1873-1985 1,717 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Australia Australia, South Australia, Will and Probate Records 3,229 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, São Paulo, Civil Registration, 1925-1995 207,754 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, São Paulo, Civil Registration, 1925-1995 1,848,685 0 New indexed records collection
Canada Canadian Headstones 1,882,916 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Canada, Nova Scotia, Records of Aliens pre-examined at Halifax, 1923-1933 16,175 0 New indexed records collection
Cape Verde Cape Verde, Catholic Church Records, 1787-1957 9,631 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Hampshire Parish Registers, 1538-1980 40 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Northamptonshire, Non-conformist Records, 1840-1894 3,020 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
France France, Vienne, Census, 1836 3,362 0 New indexed records collection
Italy Italy, Trento, Diocesi di Trento, Catholic Church Records, 1548-1937 33,197 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Nicaragua Nicaragua Civil Registration, 1809-2013 59,266 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Other BillionGraves Index 338,467 338,467 Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Amazonas, Civil Registration, 1935-1999 5,618 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Lima, Civil Registration, 1874-1996 123,377 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Poland Poland, Radom Roman Catholic Church Books, 1587-1966 13,835 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Scotland Scotland Census, 1901 4,437,987 0 New indexed records collection
South Africa South Africa, Pietermaritzburg Estate Files 1846-1950 1,547 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Spain Spain, Soldier Personal Service Files, 1835-1940 0 48,650 Added images to an existing collection
Ukraine Ukraine, Kyiv Orthodox Consistory Church Book Duplicates, 1734-1930 438,196 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United Kingdom Great Britain, War Office Registers, 1772-1935 309,802 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Alabama, Southern Claims Commission Approved Claims, 1871-1880 5,248 0 New indexed records collection
United States Alabama, World War I Service Cards, 1917-1919 1,058 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Alaska, Pioneer Home discharge index, 1913-1958 3,973 0 New indexed records collection
United States Alaska, Vital Records, 1816-1959 0 92 Added images to an existing collection
United States Arizona, Mesa LDS Family History Center, Obituary Index, 1959-2014 852,446 0 New indexed records collection
United States California, Pioneer Migration Index, Compiled 1906-1935 241 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Delaware, World War I Servicemen Records, 1917-1919 5 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Illinois, Cook County Marriages, 1871-1920 10 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Kansas, Gove County Enumeration Books and List of Residents, 1909-1950 1,703 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Mississippi, World War I Service Cards, 1917-1919 528 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Missouri, Confederate Pension Applications and Soldiers Home Applications, 1911-1938 368 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Montana, Rosebud County Records, 1878-2011 108 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Montana, Sanders County Records, 1866-2010 10 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New Jersey, Jersey City, Holy Name Cemetery, Card Index of Interment, 1849-1984 42,736 0 New indexed records collection
United States New York State Census, 1905 30,556 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Ohio Tax Records, 1800-1850 1,670,429 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Ohio, Columbus, Union Cemetery, Burial Records, ca. 1878-1980 54,081 0 New indexed records collection
United States Ohio, County Naturalization Records, 1800-1977 145 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Ohio, World War I Statement of Service Cards, 1914-1919 1,420 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Ohio, World War I, Enrollment Cards, 1914-1918 230,784 0 New indexed records collection
United States Oklahoma, School Records, 1895-1936 165,566 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Oregon, Yamhill County Records, 1857-1963 82 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Board of Health Birth Return Records, 1908-1911 9,198 0 New indexed records collection
United States Texas, Cooke County, Deeds, 1895-1924 1,738 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas, El Paso Alien Arrivals, 1909-1924 6,722 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas, Gonzales County, Birth Records, 1878-1945 74,466 0 New indexed records collection
United States Texas, Gonzales County, School Records, 1910-1970 447,043 0 New indexed records collection
United States Texas, Swisher County Records, 1879-2012 70 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States Confederate Officers Card Index, 1861-1865 104,563 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, Florida, Index to Alien Arrivals by Airplane at Miami, 1930-1942 183 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, Native American, Eastern Cherokee Indian Reservation Rolls, 1848-1970 9 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, Obituaries, American Historical Society of Germans from Russia, 1899-2012 374,380 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Utah, Salt Lake County, Enrolled Militia, 1895 8,901 0 New indexed records collection
United States Utah, World War I Army Servicemen Records Abstracts, 1914-1918 18,884 0 New indexed records collection
United States Utah, World War II Index to Army Veterans of Utah, 1939-1945 42,317 0 New indexed records collection
United States Washington, Pierce County Marriage Returns, 1891-1938 378 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Washington, World War I Veteran’s Compensation Fund Application Records, 1921-1925 258 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection

