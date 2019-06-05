Brooklyn Library Digitizes Thousands of Historic Newspaper Articles

The Brooklyn Collection at then Brooklyn Public Library is making more than 40 borough-specific newspapers available for online hunting. Their digital archive of Brooklyn Daily Eagle articles is already an essential tool in borough research and the latest project adds thousands more newspaper pages for history buffs to hunt through.

The Brooklyn Collection started in 1997 as part of the History Division, with a small book collection focused on the borough. It now holds more than 5,000 books and an archive that includes 200,000 photographs, manuscripts, newspapers, sheet music and more.

The Brooklyn Collection is still in the process of uploading all the new publications, with 21 added so far. When the upload is complete there will be a grand total of 41 newspapers in the collection.

Access to the collection is free but you cannot access the Brooklyn Collection from home. The database can only be accessed from a library.

You can read more about this huge online collection in an article by Susan De Vries in the Brownstoner web site at http://bit.ly/2WgImJv.