New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

There are more than 14.4 million new records and newspaper articles available to search this Findmypast Friday.

Over 135,000 new Portsmouth records have been added to our collection of Merchant Navy Crew Lists. The records document the role and employment of each member of the crew. Individuals would ‘sign on’ when they began their employment, either at the start of the voyage, or when they joined the ship at one of its ports of call. They ‘signed off’ at the end of the voyage or, if they chose not to finish, at a port of call.

A ship that sailed in British coastal waters completed a crew list every six months. If a vessel sailed outside of British waters then a document called a crew agreement was completed for each voyage. Crew members include a wide variety of professions, such as deckhands, engine staff, stewards, nurses and maids.

Over 28,000 miscellaneous records have been added to the Greater London Burial Index. Covering the years between 1399 and 1992, this vast index is an excellent resource for all those with ancestors in the greater London area. Records may reveal your relative’s name, age, occupation, address, religious denomination, death year, burial date, and burial location.

This collection covers Anglican and non-conformist parishes and includes City of London Burials, Middlesex Memorial Inscriptions, Middlesex & City of London Burials Index and the South London Burials Index.

Browse through over 300 volumes of the New Jersey marriage index from 1901 to 2016. Containing well over 200,000 individual records, this collection will enable you to discover who your ancestors married, when they married them and where.

The marriage indexes are organised annually in alphabetical order by either the bride or groom’s name. In the later indices, the record will span two pages. On the first page, you will read the names and the second page will show the municipality, county and date.

Over 1.6 million new additions are now available. Within this collection you can search registers of UK directors whose companies are registered with Companies House along with the UK’s electoral registers beginning from 2002.

There are more than 115 million records available from England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Isle of Man and the Channel Islands available to search.

Celebrate the National Day of Sweden by unearthing your Swedish roots. Over 12 million Swedish baptisms, marriages and burials are now dating back to 1611 are now available to search on Findmypast. These records will also generate hints against your Findmypast family tree. Our Swedish collection consist of the following indexes:

Sweden Baptism Index 1611-1920 Sweden Burial Index 1649-1920 Sweden Marriage Index 1630-1920



This week we have added 86,414 new pages to our collection this week, with updates to six of our existing titles. We have updates to two of our new titles – specialist countryman’s newspaper Field and West Midlands title the Sandwell Evening Mail – as well as updates to four of our other titles.

We have added a long run of late nineteenth century pages to the Acton Gazette, and there are also updates to the Reading Evening Post, the Tottenham & Edmonton Weekly Herald, and finally the Mansfield & Sutton Recorder.