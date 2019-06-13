Arkansas State Archives Project Opens Access to Historical Newspapers

The following is an extract from an announcement published by the Arkansas State Archives:

In the next few weeks, the Arkansas State Archives will have scanned 40 newspaper titles, or about 103,000 pages, and sent them to the Library of Congress. People will have a whole new way to access these historical records online, said Wendy Richter, state historian and director of the Arkansas State Archives.

“One of my biggest goals for the Arkansas State Archives has been to make records more accessible to the public,” Richter said. “This project puts tens of thousands of documents at the fingertips of more people in Arkansas and nationwide.”

The Archives was awarded a National Endowment for the Humanities grant of $208,128 in 2017 to be part of a National Digital Newspapers Program that created the website Chronicling America, which is an open-source website.

You can read the full announcement at: http://archives.arkansas.gov/outreach/news-and-events/details.aspx?NewsID=5334.