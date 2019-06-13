New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 10 June 2019

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
FamilySearch added new, free, historical records this week from Spain, Bolivia, South Africa, Mexico, Russia, Peru, Sweden, and the United States, including Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, North Dakota, Texas, California and Virginia.
Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|Bolivia
|Bolivia Catholic Church Records, 1566-1996
|485,600
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Mexico
|Mexico, Sinaloa, Civil Registration, 1861-1929
|54,875
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Other
|Find A Grave Index
|2,263,221
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Other
|BillionGraves index
|526,365
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Diocese of Huacho, Catholic Church Records, 1560-1952
|32,657
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Áncash, Civil Registration, 1888-2005
|110,456
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Junín, Civil Registration, 1881-2005
|0
|0
|Added images to an existing collection
|Russia
|Russia, Samara Church Books 1748-1934
|510,726
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Transvaal, Civil Death, 1869-1954
|226,877
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Orange Free State, Probate Records from the Master of the Supreme Court, 1832-1989
|325,690
|0
|New indexed records collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Natal, Passenger Lists, 1860-1911
|95,069
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Spain
|Spain, Aragón, Electoral Censuses, 1890-1934
|4,972,408
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Sweden
|Sweden, Stockholm City Archives, Index to Church Records, 1546-1927
|231,732
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|North Dakota, Cemetery Records, 1877-1999
|234,725
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|United States, California, San Francisco, Records of Chinese Laborers Returning to the US, 1882-1888
|44,940
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Texas, El Paso, Applications for Non-Resident Aliens Border Crossing Identification Cards, 1945-1952
|141,366
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Georgia Probate Records, 1742-1990
|133
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Louisiana, Ascension Parish, Index of Conveyances, 1770-1957
|178,953
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Alabama, Confederate Pension Applications, ca. 1880-1930’s
|51,219
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Virginia, Danville City Cemetery Records, 1833-2006
|59,458
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Recent Comments