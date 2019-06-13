New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 10 June 2019

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch added new, free, historical records this week from Spain, Bolivia, South Africa, Mexico, Russia, Peru, Sweden, and the United Statesincluding Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, North Dakota, Texas, California and Virginia.

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
Bolivia Bolivia Catholic Church Records, 1566-1996 485,600 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Mexico Mexico, Sinaloa, Civil Registration, 1861-1929 54,875 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Other Find A Grave Index 2,263,221 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Other BillionGraves index 526,365 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Diocese of Huacho, Catholic Church Records, 1560-1952 32,657 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Áncash, Civil Registration, 1888-2005 110,456 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Junín, Civil Registration, 1881-2005 0 0 Added images to an existing collection
Russia Russia, Samara Church Books 1748-1934 510,726 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Transvaal, Civil Death, 1869-1954 226,877 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Orange Free State, Probate Records from the Master of the Supreme Court, 1832-1989 325,690 0 New indexed records collection
South Africa South Africa, Natal, Passenger Lists, 1860-1911 95,069 0 New indexed records collection
Spain Spain, Aragón, Electoral Censuses, 1890-1934 4,972,408 0 New indexed records collection
Sweden Sweden, Stockholm City Archives, Index to Church Records, 1546-1927 231,732 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States North Dakota, Cemetery Records, 1877-1999 234,725 0 New indexed records collection
United States United States, California, San Francisco, Records of Chinese Laborers Returning to the US, 1882-1888 44,940 0 New indexed records collection
United States Texas, El Paso, Applications for Non-Resident Aliens Border Crossing Identification Cards, 1945-1952 141,366 0 New indexed records collection
United States Georgia Probate Records, 1742-1990 133 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Louisiana, Ascension Parish, Index of Conveyances, 1770-1957 178,953 0 New indexed records collection
United States Alabama, Confederate Pension Applications, ca. 1880-1930’s 51,219 0 New indexed records collection
United States Virginia, Danville City Cemetery Records, 1833-2006 59,458 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

