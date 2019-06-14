New Records Available to Search This Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

There are more than new nine million new records and newspaper articles available to search this Findmypast Friday.

Kent Baptisms

Just under 20,000 new records covering two new parishes, Fawkham St Mary and Northfleet St Botolph, have been added to our collection of Kent parish baptisms. These new transcripts will reveal your ancestor’s birth date, baptism date, parent’s names, residence and father’s occupation. Some records may also provide you with further details such as the mother’s maiden name or additional notes.

Kent Marriages and Banns

Nearly 10,000 records from the parish of Northfleet St Botolph have been added to the collection. These transcripts can provide you with the names of both the bride and groom, the date of their marriage, the location, their birth years, residences, occupations, fathers’ names and fathers’ occupations.

Kent Burials

Over 14,000 new records from the parishes of Fawkham, St Mary and Northfleet, St Botolph are now available to search. Consisting of transcripts of original burial registers, these records will enable you to discover your ancestor’s age at death, burial date, burial place, dedication, residence and occupation.

Scotland, Scottish Peerages

Explore this comprehensive history of the Scottish peerage between 1716 and 1914. The collection includes nine volumes of The Scots Peerage along with six other titles including a single-volume Jacobite peerage. These PDF images will reveal the Peers name, their year of Peerage, death date, the name of their spouse or spouses and the names of their children.

England, Phillimore Marriage Registers, 1531-1913

Discover your English ancestors in our new, fully searchable collection of Phillimore Marriage Registers. The registers contain approximately 2.3 million names and record marriages in more than 1,500 parishes across 29 English counties. Each register is organised by parish, which is usually listed at the top of the page.

International Records Update – Denmark

Celebrate St Valdemar’s day by discovering your Danish ancestors with more than 6.9 million baptisms, marriages and burials. Three new Danish indexes spanning the years 1635 to 1917 are now available to search and will generate hints against your Findmypast family tree.

British & Irish Newspaper Update

This week we have added 48,988 pages to The Archive, with new pages covering both England and Scotland. We’re delighted to have updated four of our Scottish titles, with additions spanning the years between 1879 and 1981. We’ve also updated the Newcastle Journal, the Manchester Evening News, the Lichfield Mercury, the Wells Journal, and finally the Reading Evening Post. One of our Scottish titles to be updated this week is the Aberdeen Evening Express, to which we have added the years 1939-1945 and 1980-1981.