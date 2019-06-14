Randy Majors Adds Still More Functionality to his Genealogy Mapping Web Site that Works with Google Maps: Township, Range, and Section

Randy Majors has to be one busy person! He constantly is adding functionality to his popular genealogy maps web site at https://www.randymajors.com. You can find past examples of that in my earlier articles by starting at: http://bit.ly/2IKHKqC.

Randy has now added Township, Range, and Section information to the maps. He described the new changes this way:

BOTTOM IMAGE: Township Range on Google Maps ( https://www.randymajors.com/p/township-range-on-google-maps.html ) is another tool built on Google Maps that shows the PLSS all the way down to the quarter quarter section. You can search by address, place, GPS coordinates, or do a reverse find by Section, Township, Range. )

TOP IMAGE: Another type of township (e.g. the level between county and city in many states) can now be found on both the City Limits on Google Maps ( https://www.randymajors.com/p/citylimitsongooglemaps.html ) tool and the County Lines on Google Maps ( https://www.randymajors.com/p/countygmap.html ) tool by checking the show townships checkbox in the lower left corner of the map.

As always, coverage and usage notes below the map, and a blog post about the new tool: https://www.randymajors.com/2019/06/are-you-talking-about-township-or.html

