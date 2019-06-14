Search for Victorian Convicts in Milbank, Parkhurst and Pentonville Prison Records

The following announcement was written by TheGenealogist:

TheGenealogist has released over 100,000 individuals into their expanding Court & Criminal Records collection. With this release researchers can find the details of ancestors that had broken the law and were incarcerated in the harsh conditions of early Victorian convict prisons – including some that were only children!

Parkhurst Prison from The Illustrated London News March 13, 1847

The new data will allow the family history researcher to discover:

Over 100,000 individuals in records covering the years 1838 to 1875

in records covering the years 1838 to 1875 Registers of prisoners inside Millbank, Parkhurst and Pentonville prisons.

and prisons. Each prisoner’s age on conviction

on conviction The marital status and whether the prisoner can read or write

and whether the prisoner can The convict’s former trade

When and where they were convicted, their crime, sentence, where and whence received, previous offences, when removed and to where.

These fully searchable records are from the HO24 Home Office: Prison Registers and Returns 1838-1875 for Millbank, Parkhurst and Pentonville.

Read TheGenealogist’s article “Criminal records can reveal ancestors locked up in convict prisons” at:

https://www.thegenealogist.co.uk/featuredarticles/2019/criminal-records-can-reveal-ancestors-locked-up-in-convict-prisons-1122/

