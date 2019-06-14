MyHeritage LIVE is shaping up to be a major genealogy conference. It will be held in Amsterdam on September 6 through 8, 2019. You can read about it in my earlier article at https://blog.eogn.com/2019/02/11/announcing-myheritage-live-2019/ and also read a report from last year’s MyHeritage LIVE in Oslo, Norway at https://blog.eogn.com/2018/11/06/myheritage-live-2018-conference-in-oslo-norway-was-a-success/. Last year’s event in Oslo attracted many overseas attendees, including many from the U.S., a few from Canada, two people from the Republic of Mali in West Africa, and other attendees from Brazil, Argentina, and I believe from some other countries as well.

Canal houses in Nieuwmarkt, Amsterdam

If you would like to attend this year’s event in Amsterdam, you will be interested to learn that you can win tickets to MyHeritage LIVE, including a free stay at the iconic Hilton Amsterdam. Details may be found in the MyHeritage Blog at https://blog.myheritage.com/2019/06/win-a-free-stay-at-the-iconic-hilton-amsterdam/.