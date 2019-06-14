Win Tickets to MyHeritage LIVE, Including a Free Stay at the Iconic Hilton Amsterdam

· June 14, 2019 · Conferences · No Comments

MyHeritage LIVE is shaping up to be a major genealogy conference. It will be held in Amsterdam on September 6 through 8, 2019. You can read about it in my earlier article at https://blog.eogn.com/2019/02/11/announcing-myheritage-live-2019/ and also read a report from last year’s MyHeritage LIVE in Oslo, Norway at https://blog.eogn.com/2018/11/06/myheritage-live-2018-conference-in-oslo-norway-was-a-success/. Last year’s event in Oslo attracted many overseas attendees, including many from the U.S., a few from Canada, two people from the Republic of Mali in West Africa, and other attendees from Brazil, Argentina, and I believe from some other countries as well.

Canal houses in Nieuwmarkt, Amsterdam

If you would like to attend this year’s event in Amsterdam, you will be interested to learn that you can win tickets to MyHeritage LIVE, including a free stay at the iconic Hilton Amsterdam. Details may be found in the MyHeritage Blog at https://blog.myheritage.com/2019/06/win-a-free-stay-at-the-iconic-hilton-amsterdam/.

 

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: