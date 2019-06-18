Kilkenny’s Rich History is now Available on National Archive Database

The Kilkenny County Library has joined the Digital Repository of Ireland – making Kilkenny’s rich history available to the world at the click of a button. The partnership will see the records currently held by the Kilkenny County Library, including information on the county’s history, geography, antiquities, archaeology, folklore and culture, being added to the national archive database.

You can read more in an article by Colin Bartley in the KilKinneyNow web site at: https://kilkennynow.ie/rich-history-of-kilkenny-joins-national-archive-database/.