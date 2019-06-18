MyHeritage’s simple to use, at-home DNA tests to uncover ethnic origins and discover new relatives — are now on sale in 30 different Costco stores across the UK and Iceland. The kits are being offered in special new packaging designed specifically for Costco stores.You can read more in the MyHeritage Blog at: http://bit.ly/2ZCIaqd.
MyHeritage DNA Kits Now on Sale in Costco in the UK and in Iceland
Dick Eastman · June 18, 2019 · DNA · No Comments
Dick Eastman, author
Dick Eastman has been writing this genealogy newsletter for 23 years.
He has been involved in genealogy for more than 35 years. He has worked in the computer industry for more than 40 years in hardware, software, and managerial positions. By the early 1970s, Dick was already using a mainframe computer to enter his family data on punch cards. He built his first home computer in 1980.
Read the Plus Edition Newsletter
Click here to subscribe to the Plus Edition newsletter for about 38¢ per week!
Click here to renew an existing Plus Edition subscription.
Subscribe to the FREE Standard Edition Newsletter!
Want to receive a once-a-day email message containing links to all the
new articles published here? Click
here to subscribe to the FREE mailing list.
You can unsubscribe at any time within seconds. Details may be found here.
You can subscribe to the Plus Edition at: https://blog.eogn.com/subscribe-to-the-plus-edition.
You may renew an existing Plus Edition subscription at: https://https://eognplus.com/amember/member.
Steal these articles!
Yes, you may copy and republish MOST of the articles in this newsletter elsewhere, with a very few exceptions. See COPYRIGHTS and Other Legal Things for details.
Search Past Newsletter Articles
Important Links
- Follow this newsletter on: Facebook and Twitter.
- Are you new to genealogy? Read this.
- Read the Plus Edition Newsletter
- Subscribe to the Plus Edition Newsletter
- Give the Gift of an EOGN Newsletter Plus Edition Subscription
- Subscribe to the FREE Standard Edition Newsletter
- Renew Your Plus Edition Newsletter
- Comments from Plus Edition Subscribers
- Calendar of Genealogy Events
- RootsBooks.com – Your Online Genealogy Bookstore
- This Newsletter's Chat Room
- Click here to Print, Email, or Save Articles as a PDF file on Your Computer
- You are invited to forward or republish these articles for non-commercial purposes! See COPYRIGHTS and Other Legal Things for details.
- Why You Might Not be Receiving the Plus Edition Email Messages
- How to Change the Address on Your Email Newsletter Subscription
- Dick Eastman's other publication: the Privacy Blog
- Contact Dick Eastman
Recent Posts
- Kilkenny’s Rich History is now Available on National Archive Database
- Australian Joint Copying Project
- West Australian Grave Markers’ Work is now Available Online
- Newly Recovered Ground Zero Photos Show Why You Should Back Up your CD-Recordable Disks Now: Photo CDs Don’t Last Forever
- MyHeritage DNA Kits Now on Sale in Costco in the UK and in Iceland
- Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent
- (+) Facing Up to the Long-term Future of Your Genealogy Society
- Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
- Win Tickets to MyHeritage LIVE, Including a Free Stay at the Iconic Hilton Amsterdam
- Randy Majors Adds Still More Functionality to his Genealogy Mapping Web Site that Works with Google Maps: Township, Range, and Section
- Search for Victorian Convicts in Milbank, Parkhurst and Pentonville Prison Records
- New Records Available to Search This Findmypast Friday
- Irish island of Arranmore is Looking for New Residents from the United States and Australia
- Arkansas State Archives Project Opens Access to Historical Newspapers
- New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 10 June 2019
- Update: Libraries without Librarians
- The Popularity of Your Last Name
- U.S. National Archives and Records Administration Considers Blockchain to Verify Records Amid Rise in Deepfake Videos
- Libraries without Librarians
- Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent
Most Popular Articles in Recent Days
- (+) Facing Up to the Long-term Future of Your Genealogy Society
- Randy Majors Adds Still More Functionality to his Genealogy Mapping Web Site that Works with Google Maps: Township, Range, and Section
- Displaying County Lines on Google Maps
- Can You Marry Your Cousin?
- New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 10 June 2019
- Irish island of Arranmore is Looking for New Residents from the United States and Australia
- The Popularity of Your Last Name
- Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
- The Social Security Death Index (SSDI) is Still Available!
- Win Tickets to MyHeritage LIVE, Including a Free Stay at the Iconic Hilton Amsterdam
Categories
- Announcements (126)
- Books (205)
- Business News (163)
- CD-ROM (5)
- Cloud Services (64)
- Conferences (343)
- Current Affairs (394)
- DNA (304)
- Education (105)
- Film/Photos (4)
- Food and Drink (12)
- From the Archives (1)
- From the In-box (2)
- Games (1)
- Genealogy Basics (164)
- Hardware (114)
- Help Wanted (23)
- Heraldry (5)
- History (375)
- Humor (17)
- Legal Affairs (216)
- Music (8)
- Off Topic (86)
- Online Sites (1,198)
- Opinion (7)
- People (214)
- Photography (93)
- Plus Edition Article (17)
- Podcast (8)
- Preservation (191)
- Privacy (1)
- Scams (13)
- Societies (279)
- Software (303)
- Sponsor (5)
- Television (6)
- This Newsletter (115)
- Travel (61)
- Uncategorized (62)
- Video & Television (157)
- Web/Tech (15)
- Webinars & Podcasts (11)
- Weblogs (3)
Meet Dick Eastman in Person
I’d love the company! Are you available for lunch? Dinner?
21 to 24 August 2019 – Federation of Genealogical Societies (FGS) conference – Washington, D.C.
6 to 8 September 2019 – MyHeritage LIVE 2019 – Amsterdam, Netherlands
24-26 October 2019 – RootsTech2019 London – London, England
8 & 9 November 2019 – Annual Florida Family History Conference – Orlando, Florida
July 19 to 26, 2020 – Genealogy Cruise to Bermuda and to Newport, Rhode Island with Cruise Everything
Image already added
Blog Stats
- 11,218,714 hits
Recent Comments