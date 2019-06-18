MyHeritage DNA Kits Now on Sale in Costco in the UK and in Iceland

· June 18, 2019 · DNA · No Comments

MyHeritage’s simple to use, at-home DNA tests to uncover ethnic origins and discover new relatives — are now on sale in 30 different Costco stores across the UK and Iceland. The kits are being offered in special new packaging designed specifically for Costco stores.You can read more in the MyHeritage Blog at: http://bit.ly/2ZCIaqd.

