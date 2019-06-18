Newly Recovered Ground Zero Photos Show Why You Should Back Up your CD-Recordable Disks Now: Photo CDs Don’t Last Forever

An article by Sean Hollister in The Verge web site at http://bit.ly/2RlRD1V describes a problem that every genealogist would like to avoid. In fact, it is easily avoidable if you are already aware of the problem and if you have already taken steps to side-step this technical issue.

When comedian and activist Jon Stewart gave an impassioned speech before Congress to seek ongoing aid for 9/11 first responders, it inspired Internet Archive software curator and digital preservationist Jason Scott to share something timely with the world as well: a newly discovered cache of photos from one of the workers who toiled away at Ground Zero, and who’d saved thousands of those photos on writeable CD-ROM disks.

But Scott says he wasn’t actually able to preserve all of those photos, because of the way they were stored. Many of the images stored on writeable CD disks were unreadable! Indeed, CD-recordable disks made on personal computers do not last forever. In this case, they didn’t even last 8 years!

I suspect you you would not want the same thing to happen to your valuable family photographs. And, yes, the problem is easily avoidable as long as you don’t procrastinate.

I did write a Plus Edition article a few weeks ago about preserving photos, music, and other information recorded on writeable CDs: (+) Is Your CD-ROM Data Disappearing? If you would like to read that article, you may do so at https://eognplus.com/2019/04/01/is-your-cd-rom-data-disappearing/ (a Plus Edition user name and password is required) or you may purchase this one article, without subscribing, for $2.00 US. You may purchase the article at https://gumroad.com/l/WqWaT.