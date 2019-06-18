West Australian Grave Markers’ Work is now Available Online

Future genealogists will probably be thankful for the efforts of a not-for-profit group working to put names and stories to unmarked or “lonely” graves in the Goldfields have launched a new website dubbed a “brilliant research tool”.

The Outback Grave Markers have spent the past four years traveling across remote West Australia preserving the region’s history, placing plaques and taking pictures at more than 500 previously unmarked or poorly marked graves. Their new website will allow the public to access everything they have found — from photographs, to old news stories and birth and death records.

Details may be found in an article by Shannon Verhagen in The West Australian at https://thewest.com.au/news/grave-markers-work-available-on-website-ng-b881231929z.

Wouldn’t a similar effort be a good project for your local genealogy society?

