Find a 2020 US Census Complete Count Committee in Your Community

Would you like to improve the accuracy of the 2020 US census? If you do, I am sure future genealogists will appreciate your efforts.

The U.S. Census Bureau has announced the launch of the Complete Count Committees Map. The Complete Count Committees (CCC) program is key to creating awareness in communities all across the country and this map is another way the Census Bureau will engage with the Bureau’s partners and stakeholders. The CCC Map is an interactive Tableau data visualization that will be regularly updated.

Details may be found in the US Census Bureau’s web site at: http://bit.ly/2WNZu9S.