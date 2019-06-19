New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 17 June 2019

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
FamilySearch added over 1 million new, New York Passenger Arrival records (1944-1948) this week, and more fromAmerican Samoa, Belgium, Germany, Peru, South Africa, and the United States, including Kansas, Ohio, North Dakota, and Georgia.
Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|American Samoa
|American Samoa, Census Records, 1900-1945
|53,680
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Belgium
|Belgium, Limburg, Civil Registration, 1798-1906
|5,143
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Belgium
|Belgium, Antwerp, Civil Registration, 1588-1913
|14,758
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Belgium
|Belgium, Hainaut, Civil Registration, 1600-1913
|10,288
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Belgium
|Belgium, Namur, Civil Registration, 1800-1912
|19,950
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Germany
|Germany, Baden, Stebbach, Church Book Extracts, 1675-1951
|11
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Amazonas, Civil Registration, 1935-1999
|20,013
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Cape Province, Civil Deaths, 1895-1972
|432,092
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Kansas, Swedish Church Records, 1861-1918
|18,381
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Kansas State Census, 1905
|1,514,837
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Ohio, Athens County, Deceased Veteran Grave Registration Card File Index, 1819-1936
|323
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|New York, Cemetery Abstracts
|175,959
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|United States, New York, Index to Passengers Arriving at New York City, compiled 1944-1948
|1,125,332
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|North Dakota, Red River Valley Genealogical Society, Pioneer Files, 1880-1953
|5,520
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Georgia, Confederate Pension Rolls, 1879-1920
|5,245
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
