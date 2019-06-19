New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 17 June 2019

· June 19, 2019 · Online Sites · No Comments

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch added over 1 million new, New York Passenger Arrival records (1944-1948) this week, and more fromAmerican Samoa, Belgium, Germany, Peru, South Africa, and the United States, including Kansas, Ohio, North Dakota, and Georgia.  

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
American Samoa American Samoa, Census Records, 1900-1945 53,680 0 New indexed records collection
Belgium Belgium, Limburg, Civil Registration, 1798-1906 5,143 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Belgium Belgium, Antwerp, Civil Registration, 1588-1913 14,758 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Belgium Belgium, Hainaut, Civil Registration, 1600-1913 10,288 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Belgium Belgium, Namur, Civil Registration, 1800-1912 19,950 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Germany Germany, Baden, Stebbach, Church Book Extracts, 1675-1951 11 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Amazonas, Civil Registration, 1935-1999 20,013 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Cape Province, Civil Deaths, 1895-1972 432,092 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Kansas, Swedish Church Records, 1861-1918 18,381 0 New indexed records collection
United States Kansas State Census, 1905 1,514,837 0 New indexed records collection
United States Ohio, Athens County, Deceased Veteran Grave Registration Card File Index, 1819-1936 323 0 New indexed records collection
United States New York, Cemetery Abstracts 175,959 0 New indexed records collection
United States United States, New York, Index to Passengers Arriving at New York City, compiled 1944-1948 1,125,332 0 New indexed records collection
United States North Dakota, Red River Valley Genealogical Society, Pioneer Files, 1880-1953 5,520 0 New indexed records collection
United States Georgia, Confederate Pension Rolls, 1879-1920 5,245 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: