Medical Practices Your Ancestors May Have Experienced

I admit I hate to go to doctors or dentists or to other medical professionals. The “cures” I have received often were worse than the original ailments. However, I am thankful that I have not experienced the “treatments” that were common years ago.

A long series of pictures, along with accompanying brief descriptions, shows many of the commonly-accepted medical treatments that our ancestors endured. The pictures vary from cocaine candy (“the lick that lasts”) to having teeth pulled by a pharmacist at the local drug store. I suspect that some doctors may have killed more of their patients than they cured!

Perhaps the most gruesome photo isn’t that of a medical procedure at all. Instead, it was action taken after a person’s death: an embalming tent located not far from a battlefield during the U.S. Civil War. (When the bodies were to be shipped home for burial, transportation was slow and it often took days or weeks for the body to make the trip. Embalming was necessary to preserve the body during the long trip.)

CocaCola was first invented as a medicine, not as a soft drink, by a pharmacist. Apparently, it was very successful as it certainly made patients with all sorts of ailmenbns feel much better. You see, it contained quite a bit of cocaine! The pharmacist stopped selling it at his drug counter and moved the sales to his soda counter!

You can find all this and a lot more in 56 Crazy Medical Practices Doctors Thought Made Sense in the History Daily web site at: https://historydaily.org/56-crazy-medical-practices-doctors-thought-made-sense/53.

So much for “the good old days!”

Selling cigarettes to a patient in a hospital. I have to wonder if he was being treated for lung cancer!