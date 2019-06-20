Prince Edward Island Government to Open Up Adoption Records in Fall

Prince Edward Island’s Minister of Social Development and Housing said the province will be bringing forward legislation in the fall to make adoption records more freely available.

Currently, only non-identifying information regarding adoptions are made available to adopted adult children or birth parents of adopted children, unless both parties consent to the release of identifying information. However, the province’s consultation report proposed more open access to records but also recommended individuals have options for vetoing the ability of grown adopted children or birth parents to have access to their information.

You can read the full article by Stu Neatby in The Guardian web site at: http://bit.ly/2WXlmV1.

My thanks to newsletter reader Ralph Wadleigh for telling me this news.

