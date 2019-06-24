New Resource for Genealogists at the Tennessee State Library & Archives

A new tool for researchers is now available on the Tennessee State Library & Archives website. The all-in-one Genealogy Index Search brings together over 1 million names appearing in Tennessee’s most important historical records. Inspired by the way Ancestry.com and other online services search multiple record groups from a single screen, staff at the Library & Archives worked with the Secretary of State’s Information Technology Division over a two-year period to create this new resource for genealogists and historians.

The Genealogy Index Search includes sections on Death Records, Military Records and general Tennessee research. A listing of the individual databases and the number of entries in each is found below. The individual indexes were compiled by staff at the Library and Archives over many years. According to Ron Lee, the Assistant Director of Public Services, the work began in the late 1990s. “We had one of the first web sites in Tennessee government, and for several years the Library and Archives web site was among the top three most visited of all state government websites.”

You can read a lot more in an article by Chuck Sherrill, State Librarian and Archivist, in the Tennessee State Library & Archives Blog at: https://tslablog.blogspot.com/2019/06/new-resource-for-genealogists-at.html.