Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

(+) Ahnentafel and Kekule Numbering Systems

Medical Practices Your Ancestors May Have Experienced

MyHeritage Live 2019’s Schedule

MyHeritage DNA Kits Now on Sale in Costco in the UK and in Iceland

Newly Recovered Ground Zero Photos Show Why You Should Back Up your CD-Recordable Disks Now: Photo CDs Don’t Last Forever

Decades of History Could Be ‘Erased from Australia’s Memory’ as Tape Machines Disappear

Australian Joint Copying Project

West Australian Grave Markers’ Work is now Available Online

Find a 2020 US Census Complete Count Committee in Your Community

Kilkenny’s Rich History is now Available on National Archive Database

Prince Edward Island Government to Open Up Adoption Records in Fall

American Ancestors Launches a Database of Men, Women, and Children Sold by the Jesuits of Georgetown College in 1838

Ancestry® Unveils Over 225 New Communities for Members Who Have Ties to France, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand

New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 17 June 2019

New Liverpool Parish Records and more available to search this Findmypast Friday

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

