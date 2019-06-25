The following is an announcement from the University of Limerick. Please note that enrollment is open to genealogists worldwide:

STUDY MA HISTORY OF FAMILY ONLINE AT AN IRISH UNIVERSITY

Calling those with an interest in Irish history, family history and genealogy!

Develop your family history skills with the MA History of Family

Study online at the University of Limerick, Ireland’s University of the Year, 2019

Enroll now to commence study in September 2019

Enrollments are now open on the MA History of Family at the University of Limerick, Ireland.

This is a unique course that offers students all over the world the chance to learn about the history of family. The MA History of Family (Online) is offered by the University of Limerick, Ireland’s University of the Year 2019.

The course will appeal to anyone with an interest in Irish history, family history or genealogy who would like to take their research a stage further and study towards a Master’s degree.

Students study the family within its broader context of social, cultural and economic history. A key attraction of the course is the wide range of topics covered. These include families and migration, families and communities and Irish cultural history, as well as academic writing and advanced research skills. Students also write a dissertation based on their own research.

The course is delivered both on-campus and online. Online students interact with colleagues in Ireland via audio-conference and through the University of Limerick’s virtual learning environment.

Dr Ciara Breathnach, course director, explains ‘We have a very diverse range of students studying on this course both on campus and online. Some students join the course straight after finishing their undergraduate degree, but several have joined following a long break from formal study. They have often developed an interest in Irish history through researching their own families and may have done a few courses in genealogy or family history. They now feel ready to take this study further, in a more academic environment. The programme is designed to appeal to those wishing to upskill, reskill or conduct continuing professional development and is sensitive to busy lives and those working fulltime’.

Dr Rachel Murphy, course lecturer notes: ‘Because the course is taught both online and on campus, our students are based not just in Ireland but also from all over the diaspora including America, Australia, Canada and the UK. This provides a really enriching environment in which to teach and learn, as students share their wide range of experiences.’

The course may be studied full-time (one year) or part-time (two years).

To find out more about this course, contact our course director: Ciara.breathnach@ul.ie or visit our course homepages at:

MA History of Family (Online): https://www.ul.ie/graduateschool/course/history-family-online-ma

MA History of Family: https://www.ul.ie/graduateschool/course/history-family-ma

About the University of Limerick

Established in 1972, the University of Limerick situated on the West coast of Ireland, is an independent, internationally focused university with over 15,000 students and 1,528 staff. It is a young, energetic and enterprising university with a proud record of innovation in education and excellence in research and scholarship. The University offers programmes across a wide range of disciplines, including arts, business, engineering and construction, health, including medicine, information and communication technology, law, mathematics and natural sciences. The University’s mission is to be a distinctive, pioneering and connected university that shapes the future through educating and empowering people to meet the challenges of tomorrow.

The University is recognised as possessing one of the most spectacular and environmentally sympathetic third-level campuses in the world. The campus has unrivalled sports and cultural facilities, including Ireland’s first Olympic-size swimming pool, an indoor sports arena, a boathouse with a state-of-the-art indoor rowing tank, the 1,100-seat University Concert Hall, the Irish Chamber Orchestra Building, the Irish World Academy and an impressive range of visual art, including outdoor sculptures, the National Self-Portrait Collection of Ireland and the Water Colour Society of Ireland Collection. The campus is located 5km from Limerick city and 20km from Shannon International Airport.

The University of Limerick is The Times and Sunday Times University Guide 2019 University of the Year 2019.