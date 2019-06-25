New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 24 June 2019

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
FamilySearch added new, free, historical records this week from Australia, Belgium, Canada, England, Germany, Liberia, Luxembourg, Peru, Scotland, and the United States, including Texas, Arkansas, Nebraska, Massachusetts, Colorado, Minnesota, California, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.
Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|Australia
|Australia, South Australia, Prison Records, 1838-1912
|81,971
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Belgium
|Belgium, Namur, Civil Registration, 1800-1912
|402
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Nova Scotia Births, 1864-1877
|183,455
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Nova Scotia Marriages, 1864-1918
|18,885
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Herefordshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1583-1898
|594,707
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Germany
|Germany, Saxony-Anhalt, Halberstadt, Civil Registration, 1874-1982
|12,060
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Lesotho
|Lesotho, Evangelical Church Records, 1828-2005
|302
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Liberia
|Liberia, Marriage Records, 1912-2015
|2,475
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Luxembourg
|Luxembourg, Civil Registration, 1796-1941
|73,901
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Cemetery Records, 1912-2013
|42,164
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Scotland
|Scotland Presbyterian & Protestant Church Records, 1736-1990
|109,064
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Texas, Bexar County, San Antonio Cemetery Records, 1893-2007
|4,981
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Arkansas Confederate Pensions, 1901-1929
|33,779
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Nebraska, Church Records, 1875-1899
|151
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Arkansas, Church Records, 1922-1977
|306
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Massachusetts, City of Boston Voter Registers, 1857-1920
|32,996
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Colorado, Church Records, 1692-1942
|35,030
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Connecticut, Vital Records, Prior to 1850
|8
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Nebraska, Box Butte County, Funeral Home Records, 1919-1976
|3,491
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, Church Records, 1864-1985
|1,941
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Minnesota, County Deaths, 1850-2001
|8,672
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States Deceased Physician File (AMA), 1864-1968
|78,215
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, Santa Clara County, San Jose, Oak Hill Cemetery Headstone Inscriptions, 1838-1985
|61,966
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Michigan, Civil War Centennial Observance Commission, Committee on Civil War Grave Registration, Burial Records
|15,951
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania, Berks County, Reading, Charles Evans Cemetery and Crematory Burial Records, 1887-1979
|106,043
|0
|New indexed records collection
