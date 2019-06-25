New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 24 June 2019

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch added new, free, historical records this week from Australia, Belgium, Canada, England, Germany, Liberia, Luxembourg, Peru, Scotland, and the United States, including Texas, Arkansas, Nebraska, Massachusetts, Colorado, Minnesota, California, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
Australia Australia, South Australia, Prison Records, 1838-1912 81,971 0 New indexed records collection
Belgium Belgium, Namur, Civil Registration, 1800-1912 402 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Nova Scotia Births, 1864-1877 183,455 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Nova Scotia Marriages, 1864-1918 18,885 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Herefordshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1583-1898 594,707 0 New indexed records collection
Germany Germany, Saxony-Anhalt, Halberstadt, Civil Registration, 1874-1982 12,060 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Lesotho Lesotho, Evangelical Church Records, 1828-2005 302 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Liberia Liberia, Marriage Records, 1912-2015 2,475 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Luxembourg Luxembourg, Civil Registration, 1796-1941 73,901 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Cemetery Records, 1912-2013 42,164 0 New indexed records collection
Scotland Scotland Presbyterian & Protestant Church Records, 1736-1990 109,064 0 New indexed records collection
United States Texas, Bexar County, San Antonio Cemetery Records, 1893-2007 4,981 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Arkansas Confederate Pensions, 1901-1929 33,779 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Nebraska, Church Records, 1875-1899 151 0 New indexed records collection
United States Arkansas, Church Records, 1922-1977 306 0 New indexed records collection
United States Massachusetts, City of Boston Voter Registers, 1857-1920 32,996 0 New indexed records collection
United States Colorado, Church Records, 1692-1942 35,030 0 New indexed records collection
United States Connecticut, Vital Records, Prior to 1850 8 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Nebraska, Box Butte County, Funeral Home Records, 1919-1976 3,491 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, Church Records, 1864-1985 1,941 0 New indexed records collection
United States Minnesota, County Deaths, 1850-2001 8,672 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States Deceased Physician File (AMA), 1864-1968 78,215 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, Santa Clara County, San Jose, Oak Hill Cemetery Headstone Inscriptions, 1838-1985 61,966 0 New indexed records collection
United States Michigan, Civil War Centennial Observance Commission, Committee on Civil War Grave Registration, Burial Records 15,951 0 New indexed records collection
United States Pennsylvania, Berks County, Reading, Charles Evans Cemetery and Crematory Burial Records, 1887-1979 106,043 0 New indexed records collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

