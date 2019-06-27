Beware of the Websites Selling Fake DNA Kits

An “epidemic” of counterfeit products being sold online is duping millions, according to the Better Business Bureau.

One woman thought she was buying a real AncestryDNA kit online, a gift for her parents and her 100-year-old grandmother in Puerto Rico. She found the DNA-testing kits on a website called ZoooDeals.com. After she paid $200 on her debit card, her relatives actually received authentic-looking kits. They followed instructions, filling vials with saliva and mailing them. But when she called the company to check on results, Ancestry told her the vial numbers were already used to test someone else’s DNA.

You can read more in an article by Nina Pineda and Steve J. Livingstone in the WABC web site at: https://7ny.tv/2xi7Z2s.

Obviously, this rip-off was not caused by AncestryDNA. In fact, AncestryDNA is also a victim of this scam.

If you wish to purchase a DNA kit, I suggest you purchase the kit(s) directly from one or more of the companies that are performing the testing services, not from a “deals” web site you never heard of before.

The valid genealogy DNA testing web sites include: AncestryDNA, MyHeritage DNA, FamilyTreeDNA, 23andMe, LivingDNA, and FindMyPast DNA. All of these are reputable DNA testing companies that have been in the genealogy business for some number of years and have earned excellent reputations. You can trust their web sites to be fully legitimate.

Yes, there are other genealogy DNA testing companies but the above is a list of the more popular ones.

COMMENT: Just because you had your DNA tested by one company some time ago doesn’t mean that the test results are 100% accurate. All the DNA testing companies frequently update their databases of historical DNA. As the historical data is updated, test results often change to reflect the new data.

See my earlier articles at http://bit.ly/2DN6o8y and at http://bit.ly/2HxniKH for an explanation.