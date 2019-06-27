FamilySearch to Offer Free Family History Classes and Webinars for July 2019

The FamilySearch Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah, has announced its free classes and webinars for July 2019. Classes will include useful insights for beginners, how to successfully use the FamilySearch Family Tree, and German and Danish Research. Attend in person or online. No registration is required.

If you cannot attend a live event, most sessions are recorded and can be viewed later online at your convenience at Family History Library classes and webinars. Online classes are noted on the schedule as webinars.

All class times are in mountain time (MT).

About FamilySearch