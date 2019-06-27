FamilySearch to Offer Free Family History Classes and Webinars for July 2019

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
The FamilySearch Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah, has announced its free classes and webinars for July 2019. Classes will include useful insights for beginners, how to successfully use the FamilySearch Family Tree, and German and Danish Research. Attend in person or online. No registration is required.
If you cannot attend a live event, most sessions are recorded and can be viewed later online at your convenience at Family History Library classes and webinars. Online classes are noted on the schedule as webinars.
All class times are in mountain time (MT).
|
DATE/TIME
|
CLASS (SKILL LEVEL)
|
WEBINAR
|
ROOM
|
Tue, Jul 2, 10:00 AM
|
What’s New at FamilySearch (Beginner)
|
Sat, Jul 6, 1:00 PM
|
Utilizando el Wiki de Investigación (Beginner)
|
Tue, Jul 9, 10:00 AM
|
Overview of FamilySearch (Beginner)
|
Thu, Jul 11, 10:00 AM
|
Italian Death Records Indexing (Beginner)
|
Sat, Jul 13, 1:00 PM
|
Isso é um S ou D? Como ler documentos antigos (Beginner)
|
Tue, Jul 16, 10:00 AM
|
Navigating, Adding and Editing, Standardization of Dates and Places on Family Tree (Beginner)
|
Thu, Jul 18, 11:00 AM
|
Obituaries: A Family History Goldmine (Beginner)
|
Sat, Jul 20, 1:00 PM
|
El Árbol Familiar, ¡hay una applicación para eso! (Beginner)
|
Tue, Jul 23, 10:00 AM
|
Tips and Tricks for Finding Elusive Records on FamilySearch (Beginner)
|
Tue, Jul 23, 11:30 AM
|
Germans from Russia: Locating the Town with Websites and Gazetteers (Beginner)
|
Tue, Jul 23, 1:00 PM
|
German and Danish Research: Schleswig-Holstein Censuses (Beginner)
|
Tue, Jul 30, 10:00 AM
|
Research Help and Searching Records on Family Tree (Beginner)
About FamilySearch
FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Recent Comments