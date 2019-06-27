FamilySearch to Offer Free Family History Classes and Webinars for July 2019

· June 27, 2019 · Uncategorized · No Comments

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

The FamilySearch Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah, has announced its free classes and webinars for July 2019. Classes will include useful insights for beginners, how to successfully use the FamilySearch Family Tree, and German and Danish Research. Attend in person or online. No registration is required.

If you cannot attend a live event, most sessions are recorded and can be viewed later online at your convenience at Family History Library classes and webinars. Online classes are noted on the schedule as webinars.

All class times are in mountain time (MT).

DATE/TIME

CLASS (SKILL LEVEL)

WEBINAR

ROOM

Tue, Jul 2, 10:00 AM

What’s New at FamilySearch (Beginner)

Webinar

Main lab

Sat, Jul 6, 1:00 PM

Utilizando el Wiki de Investigación (Beginner)

Webinar

B1 Lab

Tue, Jul 9, 10:00 AM

Overview of FamilySearch (Beginner)

Webinar

Main Lab

Thu, Jul 11, 10:00 AM

Italian Death Records Indexing (Beginner)

Webinar

Main Lab

Sat, Jul 13, 1:00 PM

Isso é um S ou D? Como ler documentos antigos (Beginner)

Webinar

B1 Lab

Tue, Jul 16, 10:00 AM

Navigating, Adding and Editing, Standardization of Dates and Places on Family Tree (Beginner)

Webinar

Main Lab

Thu, Jul 18, 11:00 AM

Obituaries: A Family History Goldmine (Beginner)

Webinar

Main Lab

Sat, Jul 20, 1:00 PM

El Árbol Familiar, ¡hay una applicación para eso! (Beginner)

Webinar

B1 Lab

Tue, Jul 23, 10:00 AM

Tips and Tricks for Finding Elusive Records on FamilySearch (Beginner)

Webinar

Main Lab

Tue, Jul 23, 11:30 AM

Germans from Russia: Locating the Town with Websites and Gazetteers (Beginner)

Webinar

Main Lab

Tue, Jul 23, 1:00 PM

German and Danish Research: Schleswig-Holstein Censuses (Beginner)

Webinar

Main Lab

Tue, Jul 30, 10:00 AM

Research Help and Searching Records on Family Tree (Beginner)

Webinar

Main Lab

 

About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: