KinCrawler.com Has Been Shut Down

· June 27, 2019 · Business News, Online Sites · No Comments

KinCrawler was a web crawler/search engine that worked in a similar method as Google but with one major difference: KinCrawler was constantly crawling the web looking for any pages that pertain solely to genealogy. (I described KinCrawler’s operation earlier this year at: https://blog.eogn.com/2019/02/21/new-genealogy-search-engine-at-kincrawler-com/. Sadly, the web site has now been taken offline.

Anthony Marshall, the owner and creator of KinCrawler.com wrote:

“Hi everyone,

“Just wanted to say that kincrawler.com is closing down. I gave it a good try but had too many problems with the software and the monthly cost of the server was just too much for me to cover.

“I really do appreciate all of you who visited and liked the site.

“And you never know – you may see me again in the future with a new and better site 🙂

“Sincerely,
“Anthony Marshall”

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: