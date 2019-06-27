KinCrawler.com Has Been Shut Down

KinCrawler was a web crawler/search engine that worked in a similar method as Google but with one major difference: KinCrawler was constantly crawling the web looking for any pages that pertain solely to genealogy. (I described KinCrawler’s operation earlier this year at: https://blog.eogn.com/2019/02/21/new-genealogy-search-engine-at-kincrawler-com/. Sadly, the web site has now been taken offline.

Anthony Marshall, the owner and creator of KinCrawler.com wrote:

“Hi everyone,

“Just wanted to say that kincrawler.com is closing down. I gave it a good try but had too many problems with the software and the monthly cost of the server was just too much for me to cover.

“I really do appreciate all of you who visited and liked the site.

“And you never know – you may see me again in the future with a new and better site 🙂

“Sincerely,

“Anthony Marshall”