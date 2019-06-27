U.S. Supreme Court Blocks 2020 Census Citizenship Query

June 27, 2019

From an Associated Press news story:

“In two politically charged rulings, the Supreme Court dealt a huge blow Thursday to efforts to combat the drawing of electoral districts for partisan gain and put a hold on the Trump administration’s effort to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census.”

You can read the full story at: http://bit.ly/31UpdRP.

For more information about the arguments that led up to today’s Supreme Court decision, see my earlier articles about this issue by starting at: http://bit.ly/2ZUtbI9.

My thanks to the several newsletter readers who wrote to tell me about today’s court decision.

