David Mishkin, R.I.P.

It is with sadness that I learned of David Mishkin’s passing yesterday. David was well-known within the genealogy community as the owner of “Just Black and White” in South Portland, Maine.

Until his retirement in 2005, David specialized in restoring old photographs. He worked primarily with old family photographs. He worked exclusively with black and white film, processing, printing and restoring older photographs using traditional darkroom techniques, not digital photo editing.

He often gave lectures to genealogical groups and historical societies across the country. I was fortunate enough to hear David speak several times and I learned a lot from him as a result. I am sure many others benefited from his charming and witty presentations as well.

David Mishkin’s obituary may be found in the Portland Press Herald at https://obituaries.pressherald.com/obituaries/mainetoday-pressherald/obituary.aspx?n=david-lewis-mishkin&pid=193263462. To view David’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.