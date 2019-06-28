Massachusetts Bird’s-Eye View Historical Maps Are Now Online

If you are researching Massachusetts ancestors from the late 1800s through early 1900s, you will want to know about this announcement from the Massachusetts State Library:

The State Library has a large collection of bird’s-eye view maps that were digitized and are now available online! These maps illustrate with great detail aerial views of cities and towns in Massachusetts–much like what you can imagine a bird would see flying overhead!–with a few maps from other areas outside of Massachusetts. The online collection includes 120 maps so far, with many more to be added in the near future. Most maps date from the late 1800s up to the early 1900s.

You can search and browse the collection in our DSpace online repository by visiting the following link: https://archives.lib.state.ma.us/handle/2452/801109.

If you have any questions regarding bird’s-eye view maps, or other maps in the library’s collection, please contact our Special Collections Department at 617-727-2595 or by email at special.collections@mass.gov.

