16 Gigabytes of Wikipedia Saved onto DNA Strands to Demonstrate New Storage Tech

From an article by Stephen Shankland in the C|Net web site:

“Computer storage technology has moved from wires with magnets to hard disks to 3D stacks of memory chips. But the next storage technology might use an approach as old as life on earth: DNA. Startup Catalog announced Friday it’s crammed all of the text of Wikipedia’s English-language version onto the same genetic molecules our own bodies use.

“It accomplished the feat with its first DNA writer, a machine that would fit easily in your house if you first got rid of your refrigerator, oven and some counter space. And although it’s not likely to push aside your phone’s flash memory chips anytime soon, the company believes it’s useful already to some customers who need to archive data.”

I find this article interesting from both a genealogy viewpoint (about DNA) and from a technology viewpoint (storing huge amounts of data in a tiny space). You can read the full article at https://cnet.co/2JhvUoi.

