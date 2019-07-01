Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

A notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago. Here are the articles in this week’s Plus Edition newsletter:

Happy Canada Day!

(+) Enjoy Internet Access Nearly Anywhere and Anytime with a Personal Wi-Fi Hotspot

The Paperless Genealogist

RSS Newsfeeds Explained

David Mishkin, R.I.P.

Beware of the Websites Selling Fake DNA Kits

U.S. Supreme Court Blocks 2020 Census Citizenship Query

The Legal Power of Genealogy in Colonial America

KinCrawler.com Has Been Shut Down

16 Gigabytes of Wikipedia Saved onto DNA Strands to Demonstrate New Storage Tech

Announcing the Coalition for Genetic Data Protection

Massachusetts Bird’s-Eye View Historical Maps Are Now Online

New Resource for Genealogists at the Tennessee State Library & Archives

Enrollments are Now Open on the MA History of Family at the University of Limerick, Ireland

New and Exclusive Donegal Workhouse Records Available to Search this Findmypast Friday

New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 24 June 2019

FamilySearch to Offer Free Family History Classes and Webinars for July 2019

Unsung Heroes Awards – 3rd Quarter Nominations Being Accepted

Technology Certainly has Changed in Our Lifetimes!

It is the First Day of the Month: Back Up Your Genealogy Files

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

NOTE: If you are a Plus Edition subscriber and yet you did not receive the email notice in your in-box, take a look in your spam folder. It probably is there. Most email programs have (optional) filters that you can specify to make sure future Plus Edition notices get sent correctly to your in-box. For instance, GMail users can find instructions at https://blog.eogn.com/2014/09/07/how-to-make-gmail-always-place-this-newsletter-in-the-in-box-not-in-the-spam-folder/. Most other email programs have similar capabilities.

To all non-subscribers:

If you would like to read this week’s Plus Edition newsletter, you can sign up for a subscription by looking at the menus to the right and clicking on “Subscribe to or Renew the Plus Edition Newsletter.” Once you subscribe, you will be given immediate access to the Plus Edition web site and will be able to read the latest Plus Edition newsletter, along with the two previous weekly Plus Edition editions.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Dick Eastman at https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman.