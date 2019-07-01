Unsung Heroes Awards – 3rd Quarter Nominations Being Accepted

The following announcement was written by the Genealogy Guys, George G. Morgan and Drew Smith:

Genealogy Guys and Vivid-Pix Announce Genealogy’s Unsung Heroes Awards – Nominations Being Accepted for 3Q2019

The Genealogy Guys, George G. Morgan and Drew Smith, co-hosts and producers of the oldest continually produced genealogy podcast, and Rick Voight and Randy Fredlund, the principals of Vivid-Pix, makers of RESTORE photo and document restoration software, today announce the continuation of their activities to acknowledge and celebrate those members of the genealogy community who digitize, index, or transcribe photos and documents of value to genealogical researchers. The Unsung Heroes Awards is a quarterly awards program designed to recognize its recipients in five categories: individuals, genealogical/historical societies, libraries/archives, young people, and a new posthumous certificate award.

Completed nomination forms are now being accepted for the 2019 Third Quarter awards. Nominations eligible for the third quarter of 2019’s awards must be received no later than midnight US Eastern Standard Time on August 1, 2019. Winners will be announced during the Federation of Genealogical Societies 2019 Conference in Washington, DC, by Rick Voight of Vivid-Pix.

Due dates for later quarters will be announced on The Genealogy Guys Podcast, The Genealogy Guys Blog, and the Unsung Heroes Blog at the Vivid-Pix website. All nominations received that do not win for this quarter will be reviewed for future quarters recognition

Nomination forms (see below for link to the forms) should be completed and emailed to genealogyguys@gmail.com. Winners will receive: a custom-made commemorative mug with their choice of two of the winner’s images; an announcement of the winners on an episode of The Genealogy Guys Podcast; and a profile of the winner published on The Genealogy Guys Blog and the Unsung Heroes Blog at the Vivid-Pix website (www.vivid-pix.com). A certificate will be awarded in the name of the posthumous winner.

Full details and links to the nomination forms can be found at the website for Aha! Seminars, Inc., producer of The Genealogy Guys Podcast, at https://ahaseminars.com/cpage.php?pt=24.