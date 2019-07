Randy Majors continues to improve his great mapping site that is useful to genealogist and to many others as well. The maps on that site have shown county lines for some time but only displayed the NAME of one county at a time. That has now been changed to show all the names of all the counties being displayed.

You can read about the latest update at https://www.randymajors.com/2019/07/show-me-all-of-names.html.