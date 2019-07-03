America Counts: Stories Behind the Numbers
The following was written by the U.S. Census Bureau:
America Counts: Stories Behind the Numbers
As the nation celebrates this Independence Day, it’s a good time to reflect on how our Founding Fathers enshrined in our Constitution the importance of statistics as a vital tool for measuring people, places and economy.
The following statistics — historical and whimsical — come from responses to U.S. Census Bureau surveys:
- In July 1776, an estimated 2.5 million people lived in the 13 colonies. According to recent projections, there are 330 million residents as of July 1, 2019.
- The oldest signer, at age 70, was Benjamin Franklin of Pennsylvania. Franklin County, Pa., had an estimated population of 154,835 on July 1, 2018. There are 24 counties named Franklin in the United States.
- The youngest signer, at age 26, was Edward Rutledge of South Carolina. There are no counties named Rutledge.
Statistics in Schools: Fourth of July Fun Facts
The Census Bureau’s Statistics in Schools program has created this Fun Facts & Teaching Guide for the Fourth of July. Interact with students using this Fun Facts that shares real-life data related to the holiday. Then view the Teaching Guide for ideas on how this fun facts can be used as an activity.
