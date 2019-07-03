New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 1 July 2019

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
FamilySearch added new, free, historical records this week from Australia, Belgium, Canada, England, Italy, Peru, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, and the United States, including Arizona, California, Michigan, Montana, New Jersey, Oregon, and Pennsylvania.
Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|Australia
|Australia Cemetery Inscriptions, 1802-2005
|1,988
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Belgium
|Belgium, Antwerp, Civil Registration, 1588-1913
|76,699
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Nova Scotia Births, 1864-1877
|27,240
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Nova Scotia Marriages, 1864-1918
|7,735
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England and Wales, National Index of Wills and Administrations, 1858-1957
|1,534,323
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Herefordshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1583-1898
|54,688
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Italy
|Italy, Pesaro e Urbino, Urbino, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1866-1942
|18,855
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Other
|BillionGraves Index
|442,424
|442,424
|Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Cemetery Records, 1912-2013
|5,898
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Orange Free State, Probate Records from the Master of the Supreme Court, 1832-1989
|133,763
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Spain
|Spain, Province of Gerona, Municipal Records, 1566-1956
|2,127
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Sweden
|Sweden, Örebro Church Records, 1613-1918; index 1635-1860
|45,137
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Arizona, Yavapai County, Pioneers’ Home Resident Ledger and Index, 1911-2000
|2,834
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|California, Oakland, Mountain View Cemetery Records, 1857-1973
|12,894
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|California, Santa Clara County, San Jose, Oak Hill Cemetery Headstone Inscriptions, 1838-1985
|490
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Michigan, Church Records, 1819-1991
|49,958
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Michigan, Civil War Centennial Observance Commission, Committee on Civil War Grave Registration, Burial Records
|10,872
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Montana, Flathead County Records, 1871-2007
|376
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New Jersey, Death Index, 1901-1903
|47,257
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Oregon, Multnomah County, Voting Registration Records, 1908-1958
|988,539
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania, Huntingdon County, Delayed Birth Records, 1800-1935
|771
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|United States Deceased Physician File (AMA), 1864-1968
|13,687
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
