New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 1 July 2019

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch added new, free, historical records this week from Australia, Belgium, Canada, England, Italy, Peru, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, and the United States, including Arizona, California, Michigan, Montana, New Jersey, Oregon, and Pennsylvania.

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
Australia Australia Cemetery Inscriptions, 1802-2005 1,988 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Belgium Belgium, Antwerp, Civil Registration, 1588-1913 76,699 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Nova Scotia Births, 1864-1877 27,240 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Nova Scotia Marriages, 1864-1918 7,735 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England and Wales, National Index of Wills and Administrations, 1858-1957 1,534,323 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Herefordshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1583-1898 54,688 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Italy Italy, Pesaro e Urbino, Urbino, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1866-1942 18,855 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Other BillionGraves Index 442,424 442,424 Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Cemetery Records, 1912-2013 5,898 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Orange Free State, Probate Records from the Master of the Supreme Court, 1832-1989 133,763 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Spain Spain, Province of Gerona, Municipal Records, 1566-1956 2,127 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Sweden Sweden, Örebro Church Records, 1613-1918; index 1635-1860 45,137 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Arizona, Yavapai County, Pioneers’ Home Resident Ledger and Index, 1911-2000 2,834 0 New indexed records collection
United States California, Oakland, Mountain View Cemetery Records, 1857-1973 12,894 0 New indexed records collection
United States California, Santa Clara County, San Jose, Oak Hill Cemetery Headstone Inscriptions, 1838-1985 490 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Michigan, Church Records, 1819-1991 49,958 0 New indexed records collection
United States Michigan, Civil War Centennial Observance Commission, Committee on Civil War Grave Registration, Burial Records 10,872 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Montana, Flathead County Records, 1871-2007 376 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New Jersey, Death Index, 1901-1903 47,257 0 New indexed records collection
United States Oregon, Multnomah County, Voting Registration Records, 1908-1958 988,539 0 New indexed records collection
United States Pennsylvania, Huntingdon County, Delayed Birth Records, 1800-1935 771 0 New indexed records collection
United States United States Deceased Physician File (AMA), 1864-1968 13,687 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

