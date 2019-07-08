GRAMPS and Other Genealogy Programs in the Cloud

GRAMPS (an abbreviation for “Genealogy Research and Analysis Management Programming System”) was originally developed as a rather full-featured Linux genealogy program and later was ported to Macintosh, Windows, BSD UNIX and Solaris. GRAMPS is always available free of charge. (You can find my previous articles about GRAMPS by starting at https://goo.gl/gVUE9d.)

GRAMPS also has been available as a cloud-based program for some time. In theory, you should be able to use the cloud-based version of GRAMPS with any Android, Apple iOS (specifically iPad), Chromebook, Windows, Macintosh, or Linux computer. Since it runs from the cloud, no software installation in your computing device is required. Best of all, GRAMPS is available FREE of charge.

I wrote about the cloud version of GRAMPS some time ago at https://blog.eogn.com/2016/09/14/gramps-can-now-be-used-as-a-cloud-based-genealogy-program/. The subject of finding full-featured genealogy programs in the cloud arose again this week so I thought I would mention the earlier article again. You can read my original article at https://blog.eogn.com/2016/09/14/gramps-can-now-be-used-as-a-cloud-based-genealogy-program/ although I will say that the cloud version has matured a bit since I wrote that article nearly 3 years ago.

You can find dozens of other genealogy apps in the Apple iPhone and iPod App store as well as in the Android Play Store. However, most of these apps are not nearly as powerful as GRAMPS.

In addition, if GRAMPS doesn’t meet your needs, you might investigate the The Next Generation of Genealogy Sitebuilding© (“TNG”) at http://www.tngsitebuilding.com/ and webtrees (aways spelled with all lower-case letters) at https://www.webtrees.net.

Both The Next Generation of Genealogy Sitebuilding (“TNG”) and webtrees are MULTI-USER genealogy services that can be installed in a web server that you own or rent. You could have dozens or even hundreds of cousins or other genealogists using the program simultaneously!

Installing and configuring either The Next Generation of Genealogy Sitebuilding or webtrees is a somewhat more complicated than the many smaller and less-powerful Android and Apple iOS apps. However, there is a less-complex solution: Rented web server space is available from several different companies for about $6 US a month or a bit more and some of those same server companies will even install the software for you.

Hosting information for users of The Next Generation of Genealogy Sitebuilding© (“TNG”) may be found near the bottom of http://www.tngsitebuilding.com/.

If you prefer a host that specializes in webtrees, the following page lists some suppliers able to provide one for you: https://www.webtrees.net/index.php/en/web-hosting-en.