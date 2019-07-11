Another Method of Sending Large Files to Others

Sending large files, pictures, or videos to someone else or even to your yourself (for copying a file to another computer) has often been difficult. Sending files by email often is limited by the size of the file(s) to be sent. In the past, the only method of sending large files was by FTP file transfers or by questionable P2P (peer-to-peer) programs. Luckily, technology has moved on and today it is easy and cheap to send large files, such as family photographs, large GEDCOM files, and even videos of your grandchildren you want to share with other relatives.

Sharing files has long been easy for smaller files but with limitations. For instance, the various methods of sending files often have maximum file size limitations.

Next, sharing files by Dropbox is exactly that: sharing. While you can technically share files hosted on Dropbox, any edits or changes affect the file for all users. If someone uploads a file and a recipient then deletes it, the file is deleted for everyone.

A better solution has just been announced, called Dropbox Transfer.

Dropbox Transfer is available to all Dropbox customers, including both free and paid users of Dropbox. The original file remains on the sender’s Dropbox for the sender to do with as he or she pleases. If the sender then deletes the file(s), anyone who was sent a copy via Dropbox Transfer can still download that version. The big difference between Dropbox Transfer and other file-sharing services is the data limit: Dropbox Transfer lets users send files up to 100 gigabytes in size for free.

To use Dropbox Transfer, you must be a Dropbox user. The new service will work on Windows or Macintosh. You might want to be aware that Dropbox Transfer is still listed as being in beta test. However, in my admittedly brief testing, it seemed to work perfectly.

You can read more in the Dropbox Transfer web page

at https://www.dropbox.com/transfer/about?_tk=blog&oqa=193pl12mbbody.

Of course, Dropbox isn’t the only service that can be used to send large files. For instance, I wrote about Send Anywhere in an earlier EOGN article at: https://blog.eogn.com/2017/01/19/use-send-anywhere-for-secure-sending-of-files/. You can also read about several other competitive services by starting at: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=%22send+large+files%22+free&atb=v132-2_j&ia=web.