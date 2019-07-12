Findmypast adds a Newly Created Collection of US Passenger & Crew Lists

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

Leading family history website, Findmypast, has today announced the creation of a new US travel and migration collection totalling more than 100 million records.

United States, Passenger and Crew Lists has been created by merging all of Findmypast’s existing US passenger and crew lists with over 2 million brand new records covering Boston, Texas and South Carolina.

Spanning over 160 years of travel, this vast national collection brings together records of passengers and crew who arrived in America by ship or by plane, from the East Coast to the West Coast, between 1800 and 1964.

Including ship manifests, crew lists, flight manifests, passenger arrival lists and more, the records document the arrival of millions of immigrant from Europe, Asia, and South America into the United States, where most settled to create a new life for themselves and their descendants.

A significant portion of the documents available within United States, Passenger and Crew Lists have been produced through a combination of historical records found at the National Archives & Record Administration (NARA) in Washington D.C. A number of the crew lists have also been made available by the Mystic Seaport Museum in Connecticut.

The collection also includes records provided in partnership with the John F Kennedy Trust Ltd, an organization which has worked with the Balch Institute, the Ellis Island Restoration Commission and the Battery Conservancy to compile a comprehensive database of Irish emigration to the United States.

Passenger lists are just one of many records that detail your family’s journey to the United States. Transcripts will reveal your ancestor’s birth year, birth place, place of arrival, arrival year and ship name.

Images will provide additional information such who your ancestor was traveling with, their occupation, last permanent residence, and the names of those who died during the voyage. On crew lists, you may discover your ancestors position on the chip, whether they were able to read or write, length of service, as well as a physical description.

Other new additions available to search this Findmypast Friday include;

Huddersfield Baptisms

Over 52,000 records covering 14 new parishes have been added to our collection of Huddersfield Baptisms. All new parishes are highlighted in the Huddersfield baptisms parish list. Each record includes a transcript of an original parish register entry that will reveal a combination of your ancestor’s baptism date, parent’s names, father’s occupation and address.

Yorkshire Memorial Inscriptions

Over 5000 additional records covering 14 Anglican churchyards across the York area (West Riding, North Riding and Ainsty) have been added to the collection. Mainly covering the years of the First and Second World Wars, these records will enable you to discover when your ancestor died and where they were laid to rest.

Middlesex Baptisms

Over 64,000 new records have been added to existing parishes within our collection of Middlesex Baptisms. These transcripts of original parish register entries will reveal a combination of your ancestor’s baptism date, parent’s names, father’s occupation and address. The collection also covers parts of London, Surrey, and Hertfordshire.

International Records Update – Czech Republic

Two new Indexes, Czech Republic Births & Baptisms 1637-1889 and Czech Republic Marriages 1654-1889 are now available to search. These transcripts will provide you with vital dates and locations as well as the names of parents and spouses. Hints will also be generated from these records against any matching names stored in your Findmypast family tree.

British & Irish Newspaper Update

This week we have added 98,602 brand new pages to eleven of our existing titles. Spanning the years 1865 to 1999, this week’s new additions include extensive updates the Huddersfield Daily Examiner as well as titles covering the south of England (Crawley and London), the Midlands (Coventry), and the North West (Liverpool). Further updates have also been made to one of our specialist publications – Field – for which we now have editions up to 1911.